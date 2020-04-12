Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.70.

FAST stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

