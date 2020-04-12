Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $8.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07).

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

