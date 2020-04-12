Fetch Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.69 or 0.04464338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

