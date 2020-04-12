Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $134.56

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and traded as low as $132.50. Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 194,918 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

