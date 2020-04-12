Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.95.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

