First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 77,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

