Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.