FLO (FLO) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $11,885.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00067732 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

