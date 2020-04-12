Fountain Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,766.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Fountain token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last week, Fountain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $954,216.14 and approximately $70,766.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

