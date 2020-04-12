Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

FCPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

