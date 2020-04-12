FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.12.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after buying an additional 1,189,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after buying an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FOX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

