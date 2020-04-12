Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $994.27

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $994.27 and traded as high as $995.50. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at $990.00, with a volume of 79,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 994.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,096.02.

Get Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.