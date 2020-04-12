FunFair Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $155,649.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, IDEX, Radar Relay and Vebitcoin. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

