GameCredits Trading Up 22.8% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $145,528.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00609339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008183 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, BitBay, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24 and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

