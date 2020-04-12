Gas Hits One Day Volume of $6.46 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00016282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bitinka and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Huobi, DragonEX, Coinnest, Poloniex, Binance, Koinex, Bitinka, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

