GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 535,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. GATX has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

