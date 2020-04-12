GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $48,139.45 and $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $13.77. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00607319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008299 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 320.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

