GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.66

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and traded as low as $31.07. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 million and a P/E ratio of 102.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$344.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.