GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.39

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and traded as low as $29.31. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 16,293 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GELYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

