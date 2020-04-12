General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sean N. Walker Sells 33,690 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

