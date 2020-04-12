General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $214,344.00 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

