Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $655.26

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.26 and traded as high as $662.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $662.00, with a volume of 170,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $804.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 655.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.84.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.