Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.37

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $15.84. Genfit shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

About Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

