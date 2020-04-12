Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.