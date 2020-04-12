Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.22. Gfinity shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 8,542,618 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

