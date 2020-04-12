Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILT. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

NASDAQ GILT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.