GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Hits $30,865.81

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $30,865.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.02303544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.03387742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00620134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00776528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00076947 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00528037 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

