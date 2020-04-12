GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

GVDNY stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.