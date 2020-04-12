Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Acquires A$26,280.05 in Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) insider Michael Glennon acquired 49,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$26,280.05 ($18,638.33).
Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 31st, Michael Glennon bought 80,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).
- On Friday, March 27th, Michael Glennon bought 13,506 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$7,158.18 ($5,076.72).
- On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Glennon bought 100,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,170.21).
- On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Glennon 20,731 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock.
- On Monday, February 24th, Michael Glennon acquired 20,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Glennon acquired 5,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$3,975.00 ($2,819.15).
Glennon Small Companies stock opened at A$0.54 ($0.38) on Friday. Glennon Small Companies Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.49 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of A$0.98 ($0.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.80.
About Glennon Small Companies
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
