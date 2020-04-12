Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Acquires A$26,280.05 in Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) insider Michael Glennon acquired 49,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$26,280.05 ($18,638.33).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Michael Glennon bought 80,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

On Friday, March 27th, Michael Glennon bought 13,506 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$7,158.18 ($5,076.72).

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Glennon bought 100,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,170.21).

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Glennon 20,731 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael Glennon acquired 20,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Glennon acquired 5,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$3,975.00 ($2,819.15).

Glennon Small Companies stock opened at A$0.54 ($0.38) on Friday. Glennon Small Companies Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.49 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of A$0.98 ($0.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.80.

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

