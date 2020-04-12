GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

