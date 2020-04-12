GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $88,334.17 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,061.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.02300288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.03380303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00607401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00771115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00076023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00526125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.