Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 418,880 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

