GoldCoin Price Down 3.2% This Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $167,169.13 and $30.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00607319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008299 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 320.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

