Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$4.90

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.70 to C$4.90 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

FOOD stock opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$4.65.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

