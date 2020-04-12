Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOOD. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.70 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

FOOD stock opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

