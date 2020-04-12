Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GSHD. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $917,523.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,247,338.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,296,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,735 shares of company stock worth $25,280,897. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

