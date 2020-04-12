Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 116.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

