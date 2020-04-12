Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Graincorp Ltd (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $2.06. Graincorp shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 2,415 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Graincorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

