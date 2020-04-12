Graphcoin (GRPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00331393 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00418492 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.