Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.47. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 598,300 shares.

The company has a market cap of $168.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$86.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.