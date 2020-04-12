Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 65,625 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50.

NYSE:GO opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

