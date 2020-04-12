Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAC. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.12.

NYSE PAC opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

