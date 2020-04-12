Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

OMAB stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

