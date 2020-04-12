Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of ASR opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

