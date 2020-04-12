Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NYSE:ASR opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.93. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

