Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of GGM stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

