Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

