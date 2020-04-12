H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.49. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.