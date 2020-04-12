HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s top line has been growing over the last several quarters on the back of same facility as well as equivalent admissions, same facility emergency room growth, etc. Multiple acquisitions have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion across several markets and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are other positives of the company. Its shares have lost lower than its industry in a year's time. However, its high operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. Its weak return on equity also bothers. The coronavirus global pandemic would likely dent the company's revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries.”

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after buying an additional 335,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.