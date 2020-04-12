Head-To-Head Survey: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Godaddy and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Godaddy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Science Applications International 0 1 10 0 2.91

Godaddy currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $96.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Godaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares Godaddy and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Godaddy 4.58% 20.61% 2.73% Science Applications International 3.54% 25.09% 7.59%

Risk & Volatility

Godaddy has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Godaddy and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Godaddy $2.99 billion 3.66 $137.00 million $0.82 76.27 Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.71 $226.00 million $5.66 13.83

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Godaddy. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Godaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Godaddy beats Science Applications International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It also offers presence products, such as GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites; and social media management services. In addition, the company offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

